Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 1,412.5% in June

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,412.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

