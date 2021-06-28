SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00.

