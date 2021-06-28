SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,169,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 70,837 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

