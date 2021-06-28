SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,765. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

