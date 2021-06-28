SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Trimmed by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $34,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,765. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.