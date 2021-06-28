Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00032844 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00206937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00034984 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.