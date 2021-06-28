SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SponsorsOne stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,139,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,603,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. SponsorsOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
About SponsorsOne
