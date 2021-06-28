SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SponsorsOne stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,139,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,603,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. SponsorsOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.