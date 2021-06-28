Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 5th

Sports Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Sports Ventures Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Sports Ventures Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.