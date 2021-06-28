Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $25.89. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 105 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $587.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,153,007 shares of company stock valued at $530,846,464 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

