SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

