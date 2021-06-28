Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SQSP opened at $64.10 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

