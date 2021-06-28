SSE’s (SSEZY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

