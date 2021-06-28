SSI Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,476,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

