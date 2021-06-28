Stakinglab (LABX) One Day Volume Hits $8.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 80% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $972.18 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009264 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

