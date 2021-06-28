Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 305 at HSBC

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277 ($3.62).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 279.40 ($3.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.63. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

