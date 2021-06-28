Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $237,876.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

