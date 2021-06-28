Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 90.8% in June

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 177,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Star Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Star Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

