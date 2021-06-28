Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $26.94 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.