SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $62,184.57 and approximately $17.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00887664 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.