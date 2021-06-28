Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stellantis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.34 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $455,870,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

