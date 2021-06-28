STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.80

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 14708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The stock has a market cap of C$121.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

