STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.33.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FIL Ltd increased its stake in STERIS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STERIS by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. STERIS has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.