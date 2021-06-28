Stifel Financial Corp Has $81.28 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $81,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

