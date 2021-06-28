Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $105,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $228.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

