Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 226,007 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 226,007 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Enbridge worth $93,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Enbridge by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 44,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,231,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,333 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

