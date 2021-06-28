Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $112,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 171.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 149,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $544.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

