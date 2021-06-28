Stifel Nicolaus Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$6.25

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.74. 24,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,998. The stock has a market cap of $713.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.