Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 5.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 5,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,116,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

