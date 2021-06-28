StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $473,089.00 and $5.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,590,758,150 coins and its circulating supply is 17,177,563,796 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.