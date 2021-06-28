Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $291.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.47. Stryker has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

