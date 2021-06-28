Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $941.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

