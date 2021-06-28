Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP):

6/24/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

