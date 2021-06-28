Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

