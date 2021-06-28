Swarm City (SWT) Trading Up 67.7% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 125.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $854,170.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

