Swerve Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $8.19 million and $3.96 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00612668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,192,829 coins and its circulating supply is 13,205,108 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

