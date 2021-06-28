Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SZLMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

