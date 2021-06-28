Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYIEY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
SYIEY opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.
About Symrise
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
