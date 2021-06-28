Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYIEY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

SYIEY opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

