Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYBX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

