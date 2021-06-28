Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.49 Million

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $487.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.