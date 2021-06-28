Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSMXY stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $879.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.