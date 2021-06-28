Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.38. 35,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,732. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

