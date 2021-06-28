TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 4.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.97. 72,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,485,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAL. DBS Vickers lowered TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

