Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNEYF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

