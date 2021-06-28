Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Target worth $140,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $240.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $241.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

