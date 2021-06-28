Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.89). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

TSHA opened at $24.00 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.