TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 450.8% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCLHF shares. Citigroup downgraded TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLHF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.62. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: TV; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

