TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 274,301 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $370,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,088. The stock has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

