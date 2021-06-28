TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,229 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Morgan Stanley worth $412,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 292,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

