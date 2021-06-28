TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $898,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $351.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

