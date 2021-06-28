TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,283 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $322,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.19. The company had a trading volume of 340,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

